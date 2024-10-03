Haryana Elections: Amid Crumbling Infrastructure, Who Has the Edge in Gurgaon?

“It takes 40 to 45 minutes to commute from old to new Gurgaon— a distance of 2-3 km—in a car. Metro connectivity is only on paper. The progress of metro construction has not moved since the last ten years, when the Congress had left it. The BJP has not added a single new pillar. There is no affordable transport that connects old to new Gurgaon,” Grover claimed.

In response to this, BJP in-charge for Gurgaon Vidhan Sabha elections Prof Sanjay Bhasin told The Quint that a new metro line—which will connect IFFCO Chowk to Gurgaon Railway Station via Subhash Chowk—has been announced and work will start on it shortly after elections. Besides, AC buses and roadways buses are in operation, he said.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) had reportedly approved these projects on 19 August, weeks ahead of elections.

While campaigning for BJP’s Gurgaon candidate Mukesh Sharma on 25 September, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said that he was “aware of commuters’ woes” and declared that “Haryana’s national highways infrastructure will be better than the US by the end of 2024.”