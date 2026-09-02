Noida Workers' Protest: Allahabad HC Quashes NSA Detention Of Aakriti Chaudhary

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The Allahabad High Court has quashed the National Security Act (NSA) detention of Aakriti Chaudhary, a 25-year-old Delhi University history graduate, who had been in custody for approximately five months in connection with the Noida workers' protest of April 2026. The court allowed her habeas corpus petition, finding that the detention was based on a fabricated account by the state and ordered her immediate release unless required in any other case.
According to Live Law, the Bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev closely examined the sequence of Chaudhary’s arrest and the issuance of notices under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), identifying several procedural lapses. The court noted that the state’s narrative was inconsistent with the documentary record, particularly regarding the timing and process of arrest and notice issuance.
The state informed the court that Chaudhary was arrested at 10:56 AM on 12 April 2026 and that a notice under Section 130 BNSS had been issued. However, further analysis by the Bench revealed that the required notice under Section 126 BNSS had not been served prior to the arrest, contrary to the prescribed procedure. The court observed that the General Diary (GD) entry indicated Chaudhary had already been arrested before the notice was prepared.
During the hearing, the Bench questioned the state’s version, highlighting that the record showed Chaudhary was not presented before a magistrate prior to her arrest. The court stated, “Yaani magistrate ke samne pesh nahi hui, arrest ho chuki thi. Agar notice pehle diya hota to GD number nahi hota ya haath se bana hota.” The judges also scrutinised the state’s claim that Chaudhary instigated violence, noting that the protest gathering occurred on 11 April, but violence was reported only after her arrest.
“Yani 11 ko koi violence nahi tha. Whatever violence has happened is after her arrest,” the Bench observed, questioning the material relied upon by the state to establish Chaudhary’s alleged role in the violence.
The court had previously directed the state to produce video evidence showing Chaudhary instigating protesters to stone-pelting or arson. Coverage revealed that the state sought additional time to produce such footage, but the Bench declined, citing Chaudhary’s prolonged incarceration.
On the issue of witness statements, the state relied on testimonies naming Chaudhary. However, the court questioned the absence of videographic evidence directly implicating her in instigating violence. The Bench emphasised that the material presented did not substantiate the allegations made against her.
Chaudhary, along with activist and journalist Satyam Verma, had been detained under the NSA by the Uttar Pradesh Police on 13 May 2026, following their arrest in connection with the protest. The police had claimed to possess “strong electronic and videographic evidence” against the accused, but subsequent proceedings did not yield such material in court.
Justice Sreedharan remarked, “Once the chargesheet is filed, you should have seen where the witnesses have named her.” The Bench reiterated the need for concrete evidence, particularly videography, to support the state’s claims.
Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, assisted by Advocate Charlie Prakash, represented Chaudhary in her habeas corpus petition. The court’s order directs her immediate release unless she is required in any other pending case, and a detailed order is awaited as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.