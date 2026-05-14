NSA Invoked Against Activist, Journalist Over Noida Workers' Protests

As highlighted by The Indian Express, police claim the violence was premeditated and orchestrated by an organised group of outsiders. The families of the accused, however, dispute these allegations. Chaudhary’s family stated she was detained on 11 April, two days before the violence occurred, raising questions about the charges. Her father, Arun Chaudhary, asked, “How can a person who had been picked up on April 11 be charged with violence that took place on April 13?”