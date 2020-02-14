4 Days After Bail Order, Dr Kafeel Slapped With NSA For CAA Speech
The Uttar Pradesh government has slapped the National Security Act (NSA) against Gorakhpur physician Dr Kafeel Khan for allegedly making provocative comments during his speech on the Citizenship Amendment Act at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
On Friday, 14 February, Khan's wife Dr Sabista Khan tweeted from his official handle that he has been booked under NSA.
Sabista also alleged that Kafeel was being harassmed without any reason.
An FIR was registered against Khan under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC at the civil lines police station in Mumbai on 13 December. He was kept in police custody at Mumbai’s Sahar police station.
While Kafeel was granted bail on 10 February, he has still not been released from the Mathura jail.
According to the FIR, Khan is accused of provoking the religious sentiments of Muslim students of the Aligarh Muslim University while he was addressing a gathering of around 600 students about the CAA on 12 December.
He has been under suspension from the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur since the oxygen tragedy of 2017.
