Noida Workers' Protest: Allahabad HC Quashes NSA Detention Of Aakriti Chaudhary

The state informed the court that Chaudhary was arrested at 10:56 AM on 12 April 2026 and that a notice under Section 130 BNSS had been issued. However, further analysis by the Bench revealed that the required notice under Section 126 BNSS had not been served prior to the arrest, contrary to the prescribed procedure. The court observed that the General Diary (GD) entry indicated Chaudhary had already been arrested before the notice was prepared.