Surya Kant Becomes CJI: Will ‘Swadeshi Jurisprudence’ Redefine the Court?

Justice Kant has contributed to numerous landmark judgments during his tenure as a Supreme Court judge. The following cases represent some of the most significant rulings in which he was involved (in order of their ocurrence):

1) Pegasus Spyware Probe

In 2021, Justice Kant was part of a three-judge bench that ordered the constitution of an independent expert committee to investigate the use of Pegasus spyware for surveillance. The bench held that indiscriminate spying on citizens cannot be allowed and that the mere invocation of "national security" cannot render the Court a mute spectator.

In a later hearing in April 2024, Justice Kant clarified that there is nothing inherently wrong with a country possessing spyware for security purposes, but the concern lies in against whom it is used, emphasising that, "We cannot compromise or sacrifice the security of the nation."

2) Sedition Law Kept in Abeyance

In 2022, Justice Kant was part of the bench that passed a historic interim order effectively pausing the colonial sedition law (Section 124A IPC). The bench directed that all pending trials and proceedings under Section 124A be kept in abeyance and expressed the hope that the Centre and State Governments would refrain from registering any new FIRs under this provision while it was under reconsideration by the government.

3) Abrogation of Article 370

In 2023, Justice Kant was part of the Constitution Bench that unanimously upheld the validity of the Union Government's 2019 decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370. The judgment held that Article 370 was a temporary provision, that the state of J&K had no internal sovereignty, and concurrence of the state government was not required to apply the Indian Constitution.

4) Farmers' Protests

In 2024, Justice Kant led the bench handling the Shambhu Border blockade during the farmers' protests. His intervention led to the constitution of a negotiation committee. He emphasised infusing confidence in farmers, agreed to open the border for emergent services, and refused to stay a High Court order for a judicial probe into a farmer's death. He also reprimanded the Punjab government for its non-reconciliatory attitude in a contempt proceeding concerning farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal's health, ultimately leading to a breakthrough in the impasse in 2025.

5) Minority Status of Aligarh Muslim University

In 2024, Justice Kant was part of the 7-judge Bench that overruled the 1967 S. Azeez Basha judgment. He authored a partial dissent, arguing that Azeez Basha only needed modification and clarification, not overruling. He observed that for an institution to claim minority status under Article 30(1), it must satisfy the conjunctive tests of being both "established" and "administered" by a minority, and that the question for AMU was a mixed question of law and fact to be decided by a regular bench.