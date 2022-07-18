Sanctions on Russia Will Only Hurt 3rd World: Sri Lanka President Wickremesinghe

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Sunday, 17 July, told the West that the sanctions on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine will not bring Moscow to its knees, but instead badly hurt the rest of the third world in terms of food shortages and spiralling prices.

The remarks of the interim leader of the crisis-hit island nation came days after the World Food Programme (WFP) said that skyrocketing food and fuel prices, shortage of essentials and loss of income were pushing adequate food out of reach for over six million Sri Lankans.

Speaking at an international panel discussion on Preventing Hunger and Famine, Wickremesinghe urged all sides to agree to a ceasefire on the war in Ukraine and end further sufferings of the people across the globe.

He said,