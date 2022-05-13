Ranil Wickremesinghe Takes Over As Sri Lanka PM, Thanks PM Modi for Economic Aid

In the last three months, India has given Sri Lanka over 270,000 metric tonnes of diesel and petrol. This is in addition to the delivery of 100 tonnes of nano nitrogen liquid fertilisers, 11,000 MT of rice in January and 40,000 tonnes of rice, vegetables, and daily ration items to Colombo in March. The Reserve Bank of India has also extended a currency swap of $400 million to help Central Bank of Sri Lanka under the Asian Clearance Union.

Wickremesinghe took over as the prime minister of Sri Lanka after the nation was without a government in place since 9 May. Several cities across the country witnessed widespread violence and protest against the political Gotabaya family, which resulted in Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation. The anti-Gotabaya protests and the violence against Rajapaksa's loyalists left nine people dead and over 200 injured in Sri Lanka.