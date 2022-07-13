Sri Lanka Crisis Live: PM Wickremesinghe Appointed Acting Prez as Gotabaya Flees

Former Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the acting president of the crisis-ridden nation, the Speaker said on Wednesday, 13 July.

An indefinite nationwide state of emergency was declared by the official on Wednesday, soon after ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and reportedly took shelter in Maldives.

Meanwhile, huge protests broke out in the capital city of Colombo again, with thousands demonstrators heading towards the Sri Lankan prime minister's office.

Extraordinary visuals showed the police firing tear gas to scatter a sea of protesters near Wickremesinghe's office.