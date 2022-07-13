Sri Lanka Crisis Live: PM Wickremesinghe Appointed Acting Prez as Gotabaya Flees

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Live News Today
(Photo: PTI)
Former Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed the acting president of the crisis-ridden nation, the Speaker said on Wednesday, 13 July.
An indefinite nationwide state of emergency was declared by the official on Wednesday, soon after ex-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and reportedly took shelter in Maldives.
Meanwhile, huge protests broke out in the capital city of Colombo again, with thousands demonstrators heading towards the Sri Lankan prime minister's office.
Extraordinary visuals showed the police firing tear gas to scatter a sea of protesters near Wickremesinghe's office.
Wickremesinghe's office had earlier said in a statement that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would step down on Wednesday
Wickremesinghe had earlier announced that he would resign from his position as the prime minister
President Rajapaksa had left his residence before historic protests broke out in Colombo
The country of 22 million people is under the grips of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in its independent history
Millions are struggling to buy food, medicines, fuel, and other essentials in the island nation, which has been declared 'bankrupt' by its PM
(Photo: PTI/Eranga Jayawardena)
(Photo: PTI/Rafiq Maqbool)
(Photo: PTI/Rafiq Maqbool)
(Photo: PTI/Rafiq Maqbool)
(Photo: PTI/Eranga Jayawardena)
PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the acting president, the Speaker said.
The Indian High Commission on Wednesday categorically denied "baseless and speculative media reports" that India facilitated the recently reported travel of Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka.
"On government request and in terms of powers available to a President under the Constitution, with complete approval from the ministry of defence, the President, his wife and two security officials were provided a Sri Lanka Air Force plane to depart from the Katunayake international airport for the Maldives in the early hours of July 13," a brief statement from the Sri Lanka Air Force said earlier on Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)