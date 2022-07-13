Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Appointed Acting Prez After Gotabaya Flees

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the acting president of Sri Lanka, hours after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, 13 July.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced that the president has appointed Ranil Wickremesinghe to act on his behalf as he is out of the country, local media reported.

The speaker said that Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed as the acting president as per Article 37 (01) of the Constitution of Sri Lanka.

Wickremesinghe, as acting president, declared a state of emergency in Sri Lanka on Wednesday, following protests in Colombo.