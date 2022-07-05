Amid War With Russia, Ukraine Lays Out $750 Billion 'Recovery Plan'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a speech on Monday, 4 July called the eventual post-war reconstruction of Ukraine a “common task of the entire democratic world," while Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal laid out a three-stage $750 billion recovery plan.

This plan was revealed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano, Switzerland, in the first instance of planning out a potential future for Ukraine if it survives as a west-facing State in a post-war world.

Shmyhal said that his country's direct infrastructure losses amounted to more than $100 billion, with 1,200 educational institutions, 200 hospitals and thousands of kilometers of gas pipelines, water and electricity networks, roads and railways either destroyed or damaged, reported The Guardian.