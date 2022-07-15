Acting Sri Lanka Prez Wickremesinghe To Dilute Powers of Executive Presidency

Right after being officially sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president, Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday, 15 July, announced the abolition of the president's flag and the use of the term 'His Excellency' for the president.

These measures are a part of his plan to reinstate the 19th Amendment to the country's Constitution, which dilutes the powers of the executive presidency.

In June, the Sri Lankan Cabinet had approved the 21st Amendment to the Constitution aimed at empowering the Parliament over the executive president.