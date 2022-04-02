Imran Khan Urges Youth of Pakistan To Raise Voice Against 'Foreign Conspiracy'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during an address to the nation on Saturday, 2 April.
(Photo: Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the youth of the nation on Saturday, 2 April, and said that "foreign conspirators are auctioning Pakistani politicians like scapegoats". He urged them to raise their voices against the conspiracy and not forgive the 'traitors'.
A day ahead of the no-trust vote, the PM alleged that the aim of the foreign conspirators was to change the leadership of the "nuclear-armed country". He accused the US of planning to overthrow his government with the help of Pakistani politicians who, the PM claimed, were sold for $15-20 million.
"This is your country, you must fight for it," he told the youth. He said that Pakistan was at a crossroads and that the youth must decide the kind of country they wanted to live in.
He added, "These traitors think that we will forget what they have done, but it is your responsibility to remind them how the conspirators betrayed the country."
Khan claimed that he had "official documents" to prove the conspiracy and the alleged role of the conspirators in attempting to change the government in Pakistan.
He urged the youth to stand up for the nation and said, "When God has given you wings, then why are you crawling like ants?"
The PM said on Twitter that all Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) in Punjab must vote for Ch Pervez Elahi in the Punjab election on Saturday, 3 April. He announced disqualification and strict disciplinary action against any "PTI MPA going against party direction," including abstaining from voting.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had announced on Tuesday that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would take place on 3 April.
The motion was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on 28 March.
The reasons behind the motion, they said, was that the government had been unable to control inflation and solve the dire economic problems in Pakistan.