Imran Khan Urges Youth of Pakistan To Raise Voice Against 'Foreign Conspiracy'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the youth of the nation on Saturday, 2 April, and said that "foreign conspirators are auctioning Pakistani politicians like scapegoats". He urged them to raise their voices against the conspiracy and not forgive the 'traitors'.

A day ahead of the no-trust vote, the PM alleged that the aim of the foreign conspirators was to change the leadership of the "nuclear-armed country". He accused the US of planning to overthrow his government with the help of Pakistani politicians who, the PM claimed, were sold for $15-20 million.