'Upset With SC's Decision': Imran Khan Addresses Nation Ahead of No-Trust Vote
Pakistan's SC has ordered a no-confidence vote against the PM on Saturday.
The night before he is set to face a no-confidence vote in the Parliament, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday, 8 April and expressed dismay over the Supreme Court's ruling in favour of the no-confidence vote.
The apex court should have looked into the serious allegations of a foreign conspiracy and horse trading of lawmakers, the leader stated.
He added, "Pakistan's democracy has become a joke."
Resuming his address, he said, "I respect the Supreme Court and the judiciary, but the apex court should have looked at the threat letter before issuing the verdict," alleging that US diplomats threatened regime change in Pakistan.
Denouncing the United States, he said that USA favours his opposition, which is willing to sell everything for monetary benefits. "I will not be a puppet", he declared.
Background
The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday, unanimously ruled that the National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri's rejection of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal, noting that it was contrary to the country's Constitution.
The court ruled in favour of restoring the National Assembly, and ordered a no-confidence vote against the PM on Saturday – a move that suggests that Khan's tenure as prime minister might most likely be coming to an end, with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) formally announcing on 30 March that it was exiting the coalition government led by his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).
The vote will be held at 10 am on April.
