Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Slams His Russian Counterpart in a War of Words

A Ukrainian opposition MP had also shared a devastating insight into the current state of life in Ukraine as Russia bombed the country.

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military invasion into Ukraine, the Ukrainian army on Friday, 25 February, said that Russian forces are approaching the capital city of Kyiv, where air strikes and gunfire incidents have been reported.

Lesia Vasylenko and her colleagues in the parliament voted to impose martial law after an urgent 5:30 am meeting.

“Evacuations, bomb threats... air bases and airports are being shelled or mined or bombed," she added.