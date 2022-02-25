Ukrainian Ambassador to UN Slams His Russian Counterpart in a War of Words

Ukraine‘s ambassador to UN, Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivering a fierce speech in an emergency UNSC meeting on Wednesday, condemned Russia for declaring war.
(Photo Courtesy: Screenshot/YouTube)
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Subroto Adhikari
Ukraine‘s ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Sergiy Kyslytsya, delivering a fierce speech in an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, 23 February, condemned Russia for declaring war against Ukraine.
The UN ambassador also demanded Russia to return to the table for any negotiations, and further called for complete and immediate "verifiable withdrawal" of troops.
He asserted, "About 48 minutes ago, your president declared war on Ukraine," thereafter, challenging Nebenzya to claim otherwise.
A Ukrainian opposition MP had also shared a devastating insight into the current state of life in Ukraine as Russia bombed the country.
A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a military invasion into Ukraine, the Ukrainian army on Friday, 25 February, said that Russian forces are approaching the capital city of Kyiv, where air strikes and gunfire incidents have been reported.
Lesia Vasylenko and her colleagues in the parliament voted to impose martial law after an urgent 5:30 am meeting.
“Evacuations, bomb threats... air bases and airports are being shelled or mined or bombed," she added.
Ukraine woke up to sounds of explosions across the country and stories of shelling in the eastern part of Ukraine on Thursday. The Russian troops seized control of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, after a fight took place between the Ukrainian military and the invading forces.
Putin’s directive of invasion came hours after he recognised the independence of two rebel-held areas of the Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)