‘No Other Way’ To Defend Russia Other Than Invading Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

Putin said that Russia intends to remain a part of the world economy and does not plan to harm it.
Experts explain the real reasons behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, 24 February, said Moscow was left with no choice other than invading Ukraine to protect Russia, reported AFP.

Speaking at a televised meeting with business owners hours after it invaded Ukraine, he said, "What was happening left us with no choice. We had no other way of proceeding."

Calling the military operation against Ukraine, a "necessary measure," he also said "high risks" were created pushing Russia to react, reported India Today.

He further said that Russia intends to remain a part of the world economy and does not plan to harm it.

Putin said his country doesn't plan to damage the world economic system of which it is a part. He also added that he doesn't want Russia to be ousted from international economic community.

"It seems to me that our partners should understand this and not set themselves the task of pushing us out of this system," he said, as per AFP.

(With inputs from AFP, India Today.)

