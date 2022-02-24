PM Modi to Hold Key Economic Meeting This Evening on Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Meanwhile, a special Air India flight that left for Kyiv from the New Delhi airport at 7:30 am on Thursday to bring back stranded Indians in Ukraine was forced to return due to the closure of the country's airspace.

News agency ANI reported that Air India special flight AI-1947, that was en route to Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv, decided to turn back following the issuance of a NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions).

The Indian government was searching for alternative routes to bring back the remaining Indian citizens in Kyiv, NDTV reported. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs was also preparing a number of contingency plans to evacuate Indians.