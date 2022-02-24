Ukraine: 7 Dead in Shelling; Explosions & Air Sirens Amid Russia's Military Op

Ukraine officials have said that at least seven people have been killed, and nine wounded by Russian shelling.
(Photo: Twitter/@Osinttechnical)
With air raid sirens going off in Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Thursday, 24 February, hundreds of citizens rushed out of the city, while others took shelter in underground metro stations and basements against shelling, as reports of explosions and casualties surfaced in the aftermath of Russia's "military operation" in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Martial Law has been declared in the country, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirming that military bases around the country had come under attack.
Ukraine officials said that at least seven people were killed, and nine wounded by Russian shelling, Reuters reported.
Tanks have moved into the city of Mariupol.
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, a major Ukrainian city just south of the Russian border. Smoke was also seen rising from major airbases outside the city, AFP reported.
Powerful explosions were also heard in Ukraine's Black Sea port Odessa.
While launching the invasion, Putin had called upon the Ukraine military to lay down its arms.
However, condemning the attack, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter, "Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now."
Meanwhile, the Ukraine military said that five Russian planes and a Russian helicopter were shot down in Luhansk region, Reuters reported.
Blaming President Putin for "bringing war back to Europe", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, "In these dark hours, European Union (EU) stands together with Ukraine and its people. What we're facing is an unprecedented act of aggression by Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country."
She further emphasised:
(With inputs from Reuters, AFP and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)