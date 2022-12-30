Rohingya Refugees & Their Deaths at Sea: What Can Neighboring Countries Do?

On 26 December, hundreds of Rohingya refugees disembarked on the shores of Indonesia’s Aceh Island, after a month of being adrift and lost in the Andaman Sea. Emaciated, they fell to the ground but not all made it to the island alive.

At least 20 of the 160 on board this non-seaworthy vessel – which left Bangladesh for Malaysia on 25 November – died at sea, as per kin of one the women on board that The Quint spoke to. On 8 December, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) appealed to countries in the region "to rescue persons in distress at sea," in line "with international obligations under the law of the sea and longstanding maritime traditions."

Meanwhile, the boat drifted from one area to another, even reached the Bay of Bengal on 18 December. No rescue operation, however, was highlighted or conducted officially by any of the neighboring countries - till it was rescued by Indonesian civilians.

The UNHCR claimed that in 2022 alone, at least 119 Rohingya refugees have died at sea while undertaking these arduous journeys.

And this brings us to a slew of questions:

What role can neighboring countries play as this crisis unfolds?

What can and must India do?

Why is there a six-fold increase in such sea journeys?

In a conversation with The Quint, Colin Gonsalves, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court, and Angshuman Choudhary, an Associate Fellow at Delhi’s Centre for Policy Research, talk about the emergency regional response, India's stand on Rohingya refugees, and their plight.