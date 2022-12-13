Stranded in Andaman Sea: Families of Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Raise Alarm

“No one has reached out to help us so far. We must not let them die in the sea. The international community is again failing to protect Rohingya refugees,” said Rezuwan.

He added that the reason why people take such risks is because of the abysmal living conditions in the camp in Bangladesh, and the fear of being killed in Myanmar – a country they call home but can never return to.

“At the camp, we are treated like sub-humans. Most of the refugees are desperate to flee. We are physically and emotionally tortured in the camps, sometimes by insurgents, sometimes by others,” he said.

Rezuwan and his family moved to Bangladesh from Myanmar over five years ago. “When we got to the camp, we expected repatriation will happen someday but after the Myanmar Junta’s coup last year, we have lost all hope. We have been living this life for five years, which is why everyone wants to flee,” he said.