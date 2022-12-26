Stranded in Andaman Sea: Boat with 160 Rohingya Refugees Rescued by Indonesians

After being stranded in the Andaman Sea for nearly a month, a boat carrying over 160 Rohingya refugees was finally rescued by Indonesian civilians and fishing boats on Monday, 26 December.

Rezuwan Khan, a Rohingya refugee in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, whose sister is on the boat with her five-year-old daughter, told The Quint, “A Rohingya refugee from Indonesia just informed me that the boat has been rescued by fishing boats and civilians. I am right now trying to find out if my sister and niece are alive.”

As per Khan, at least 12 people who were in that boat died at sea.