Massive Fire in Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Leaves 1000s Homeless

A Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh caught fire on Sunday, 10 January, leaving thousands homeless.

Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the security team of the camp said that "about 1,200 houses were burnt in the fire."

The fire engulfed Camp 16 in Cox's Bazar, a border district which is now the residence of more than a million Rohingya Muslims who fled Myanmar after a brutal 2017 campaign carried out by the Tatmadaw, the Burmese military.

A Bangladesh government official, who is in charge of the well being of the Rohingya refugees, said that fire had been doused as quickly as it was possible.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is also yet to be ascertained.