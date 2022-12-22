25 Days On, 160 Rohingya Refugees on Boat Still Stranded, Still Starving

“Give me the coordinates of your exact location now,” Khan can be heard saying. To this, the boatman sends him the coordinates, and claims that they are in the Andaman Sea in India.

“We haven’t eaten anything in the last 8-10 days. We are starving. Three people have died,” a worried boatman can be heard telling Khan. With no food and no water, the passengers on-board the “non-seaworthy vessel” are in a dire situation.

Khan has also posted these coordinates as an SOS tweet, tagging Indian authorities and pleading them for help.

On 16 December, the exiled Myanmar government released a statement that said at least three such boats had left from Bangladesh in late November.