WebQoof Recap: Misinformation From PM Modi's Interview, On Rahul Gandhi & More

WebQoof Recap: Here are the viral pieces of fake news that we debunked this week!
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's false claims to an edited video of Rahul Gandhi being circulated to misreporting on AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, here are the viral pieces of fake news that we fact-checked on this week
During an interview with the media outlet News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he had never used the terms 'Hindu' or 'Muslim' in his election addresses, suggesting that his speeches contained no communal undertones.
However, the Prime Minister's claim is false. PM Modi has used these terms frequently in his recent addresses. Team WebQoof reviewed all his speeches over the last week and discovered that he mentioned Hindus or Muslims five times.
Additionally, since polling began on 19 April, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official social media accounts have also used the words Hindu and Muslim several times.
Read the detailed story here.
A viral video shows a police officer inspecting the election campaign materials of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that the party distributed gold biscuits to the public in Ghatkopar, Mumbai.
This claim is false. The video shows a plastic perfume bottle which is being misidentified as a gold biscuit.
You can read our story here.
A video of a physical fight between two men and women is being shared to claim that it shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal being assaulted inside the Chief Minister Office (CMO) by Arvind Kejriwal's assistant.
The claim is false as the video is from the mediation centre at the Tis Hazari court in New Delhi. Senior advocates and court reporters confirmed the same to The Quint.
Read our fact-check here.
A short clip of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event has gone viral on social media. In the video, Gandhi, "Narendra Modi will remain India's prime minister. I am telling you this at the outset, on 4 June 2024, Narendra Modi will be India's prime minister."
However, the video has been edited. In the original video, he said that PM Modi will remain the PM of the country.
Read our story here.
Following AstraZeneca withdrawing its Covishield vaccine, social media users and politicians claimed that the company did so after reports of the company accepting the side-effects for the first time broke out.
An archive of the post can be found here.
Even Samajwadi Party (SP) chief hit out at the government post the announcement.
Responding to The Quint's query on mail, AstraZeneca confirmed that the withdrawal was unrelated to the vaccine's safety or the litigation in the United Kingdom.
The company clarified that multiple COVID-19 vaccines had been developed which has led to a surplus of available updated vaccines.
They also said that the demand for Vaxzervria had declined and was no longer being manufactured or supplied.
AstraZeneca sold the vaccine in India as 'Covishield', which was produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
The Quint also spoke to senior physician and vaccine expert, Dr Chandrakant Lahariya, who denied the viral claim.
He said, "Right now there is no demand for the vaccine. There is no recommendation for additional shot beyond third dose in most of the countries. And third, there is no public demand."
The expert also said that the withdrawal was not related to the side-effects.
Read the full report here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)