Unrelated Video of Fight Falsely Shared As Swati Maliwal Being Assaulted at CMO

A video of a physical fight between two men and women is being shared to claim that it shows Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament and former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal being assaulted inside the Chief Minister Office (CMO) by Arvind Kejriwal's assistant.
How did we find out?: At first, we divided the viral video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a few posts on X and Instagram, alleging that the fight took place at Tis Hazari.
User @EcoCrazyAnkur posted on their X page that the video showed the condition of the Tis Hazari Court's mediation room in Delhi on 13 May.
Archives of other posts alleging the same can be seen here, here and here.
Senior lawyers at the Tis Hazari court and court reporters confirmed to The Quint that the brawl took place at the Tis Hazari's mediation centre.
We have also contacted the mediation centre at Tis Hazari, and the story will be updated once they respond.
What is happened with Maliwal at the CMO?: Initial reports stated that Maliwal allegedly complaint about being attacked by Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, on Monday morning. However, she did not to file a formal complaint, as per the Delhi police.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh admitted on Tuesday that an aide of Kejriwal did behave inappropriately with Maliwal while she was waiting to meet Kejriwal at his residence in Delhi.
"The CM has taken cognisance of the matter, and he will take appropriate action," Sanjay Singh told the press.
Maliwal is yet to issue a statement about the incident.
Police account: The Delhi Police said on Monday that Maliwal had called the PCR number in the morning, reporting that she was assaulted by Bibhav Kumar.
They also said that she had come to the police station but left after five minutes without lodging a formal complaint.
According to a police officer who spoke to the Press Trust of India (PTI), she departed upon being informed that a medical assessment was compulsory in instances of assault, as reported by the Hindustan Times.
Conclusion: An unrelated video of a fight is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Maliwal being assaulted at the CMO in Delhi.
