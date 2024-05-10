Did LK Advani Call Rahul Gandhi ‘Hero of Indian Politics’? A Fact-Check

A quote purportedly by former Home Minister LK Advani is being shared to claim that he recently praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and termed the latter as 'hero of Indian politics'.
What have users said?: Those sharing the post have said, "Flash News Rahul Gandhi is the hero of Indian politics: Lal Krishna Advani (LK Advani). (http://avadhbhoomi.com). 7. May. 2024. The country's former Home Minister Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Krishna Advani has given a big statement regarding Rahul Gandhi. @INCIndia."
How did we find that out?: We checked the website given in the viral claim but did not come across any article that about Advani making statements supporting Gandhi.
Using an archival website, we were able to find an archived version of the article that was titled in Hindi, "Rahul Gandhi is the hero of Indian politics: LK Advani."
Disclaimer in website: Team WebQoof came across the disclaimer section of the website, which mentioned that the information available are published in "good faith" and for "general information purpose only".
Website's details: We checked the details of the website on an online tool named 'Whois' and found that it was registered in the Netherlands.
No news reports available: There were no news reports or information available in the public domain to support Advani's claim that Gandhi is the "hero of Indian politics."
If Advani had indeed such a statement, it would have received significant media attention.
Conclusion: Evidently, a fake quote about Advani supporting Gandhi is being shared on social media platforms.
