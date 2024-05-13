Fact-Check: No, This BJP Election Kit in Mumbai Didn't Include 'Gold Biscuits'

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'gold biscuit BJP kit Mumbai', which led us to a report by NDTV from 11 May.
The report carried clarification about the viral video from Ajay Badgujar, BJP's District Vice President from North Central Mumbai.
He stated that the viral video shows the BJP kit, which carries a poster, banner, and a plastic perfume bottle.
He also explains that when the viral video was being shot, he was being made to wait at the police station for hours after which he responded in a sarcastic tone and referred to the perfume bottle as gold biscuit.
Towards the end of the video, NDTV reporter Sunil Kumar Singh holds the plastic perfume bottle and presses the spray head to release some perfume.
Taking a cue from the story, we looked for Badgujar's profile on Facebook and found his account, where he added his contact number.
WebQoof team spoke to Badgujar who confirmed to us that the viral video shows the BJP kit wherein a perfume bottle is being misidentified as a gold biscuit.
Conclusion: A false claim about the BJP distributing gold biscuits in their election campaign kits in Mumbai is going viral on social media.
