Fact-Check: No, This BJP Election Kit in Mumbai Didn't Include 'Gold Biscuits'

The Mumbai BJP leader in the viral video clarified to us that the object in the election kit was a perfume bottle.

Rujuta Thete
Updated
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing a police officer examining Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign kit is going viral to claim that the party distributed gold biscuits to everyone at Ghatkopar, Mumbai.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The Quint received a query for this video's verification on its WhatsApp tipline.

(Archives of more posts on social media can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This claim is false.

  • The video actually shows a plastic perfume bottle which is being misidentified as a gold biscuit.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search on Google using 'gold biscuit BJP kit Mumbai', which led us to a report by NDTV from 11 May.

  • The report carried clarification about the viral video from Ajay Badgujar, BJP's District Vice President from North Central Mumbai.

  • He stated that the viral video shows the BJP kit, which carries a poster, banner, and a plastic perfume bottle.

  • He also explains that when the viral video was being shot, he was being made to wait at the police station for hours after which he responded in a sarcastic tone and referred to the perfume bottle as gold biscuit.

The report also carries Badgujar's video interview.

(Source: NDTV/screenshot)

Towards the end of the video, NDTV reporter Sunil Kumar Singh holds the plastic perfume bottle and presses the spray head to release some perfume.

Taking a cue from the story, we looked for Badgujar's profile on Facebook and found his account, where he added his contact number.

WebQoof team spoke to Badgujar who confirmed to us that the viral video shows the BJP kit wherein a perfume bottle is being misidentified as a gold biscuit.
Conclusion: A false claim about the BJP distributing gold biscuits in their election campaign kits in Mumbai is going viral on social media.

Topics:  BJP   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Published: 
