Fact-Check: No, Shiv Sena (UBT) Roadshow in Mumbai Didn't Have Pakistani Flags

Fact-check: An Islamic flag from a rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Chembur, Mumbai was misidentified by social media users as a Pakistani flag.
A video showing Anil Desai, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate from Mumbai South, is going viral to claim that the party's rally in Chembur, Mumbai raised a Pakistani flag.
How did we find out the truth?: We carefully checked the green flag shown in the video and turns out, it did not match with Pakistan's national flag.
We noticed that the flag in the viral video did not have a white band to match with the Pakistani flag.
It also included several small stars which are absent on the Pakistani flag.
The placement, shape and size of the moon crescent and one big star is also different in both the flags.
Here's a comparison:
Comparison between an Islamic flag and a Pakistani flag.
The location: We checked the roads near Chembur station on Google maps and found the same bridge, advertisement hoardings and shops visible in the viral video.
Conclusion: An Islamic flag from a rally of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Chembur, Mumbai was misidentified by social media users as a Pakistani flag.
