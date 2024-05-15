Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Video From MP Viral as ‘Voting Manipulation’ in UP Lok Sabha Polls

Fact-Check: Video From MP Viral as 'Voting Manipulation' in UP Lok Sabha Polls

We found that the incident took place at a polling station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check | The video is not from Uttar Pradesh as claimed by social media users.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The video is not from Uttar Pradesh as claimed by social media users.</p></div>
A video which appears to be shot from inside a polling booth is being shared to claim that voting was stopped in Uttar Pradesh because Muslims in large numbers were voting.

An archive of the post can be accessed here.

The video had received over 3.5 lakh views on the platform at the time of writing this report.

(More archives of similar claims can be viewed here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The viral video is not from Uttar Pradesh as claimed. This incident took place at a polling station in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

Hints in the viral video: In several keyframes of the video, we noticed that the location was seen written on different objects.

  • A closer look at the first name would show 'Madhya Pradesh' written in Hindi in the background as the man continued to speak.

  • We saw that the barricade carried the sign of MP PWD, which stood for Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department.

  • These two hints made it clear that the video was not from Uttar Pradesh but from a polling booth in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh can be seen written in the background.

MP PWD can be seen written in the background.

Identifying the person seen in the video: Team WebQoof reached out to a journalist from MP, Vishnukant Tiwari, who helped us identify the person seen in the viral video as a journalist named 'Isa Ahmad'.

  • We found Ahmad's Facebook profile and compared his picture with the person seen in the viral video. It showed several similarities.

A comparison clearly highlights several similarities.

Speaking to The Quint, Ahmad confirmed that it was indeed him who was seen in the viral video. He identified the location of the incident as Ward 40 in Narela, Bhopal.

Conclusion: While we could not independently verify the claims of voting manipulation, the incident is clearly from Madhya Pradesh and UP, as claimed by people online.

