PM Modi Said ‘Hindu-Muslim’ Not Once, But Many Times in His Election Speeches

In an interview with media organisation News18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that he had never used the words 'Hindu' or 'Muslim' in his campaign speeches, inferring that his speeches didn’t have communal tone. Quint Hindi looked into this claim in detail and found that the claim was not true.

Is the PM's claim true?: PM Modi has used these words plenty of times in his recent speeches. We went through all his speeches from the past week, and found that he had referred to Hindus or Muslims five times.

Additionally, since polling began on 19 April, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) official social media accounts have also used the words Hindu and Muslim several times.

What did PM Modi say?: In the interview with News18, anchor Rubika Liyaquat asks, "When you spoke about Muslims on stage, you referred to them as infiltrators, as people who have many children. What was the need for that?"