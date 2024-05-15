Clipped Video Passed off as PM Modi Speaking Against Maratha Community

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral with a claim that he recently spoke against the Maratha community and called them 'robbers'.

About the video: In the 28-second-long video, PM Modi was heard saying, "You tell me, do you like these kinds of tactics. Would you be in agreement with snatching reservations from the OBC community? With all your power, tell me if you agree with it or not. This is what they want to do in all states and the country."