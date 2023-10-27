WebQoof Recap: Of Communal Claims and Misinformation on Israel-Hamas Conflict

WebQoof Recap | Here's a recap of some of the misleading posts that went viral this week.
Claims surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict continue to be shared during the third week of the war, while social media users also share misinformation surrounding the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh.
Here are some of the viral claims that we debunked this week.
A video showing a man identifying himself as Javed Hussain from Haridwar, went viral on the internet. In the video, 'Hussain' was heard passing communally charged remarks against the Hindu community.
A journalist from Sudarshan News – which has previously been called out for spreading misinformation – shared the video.
However, Haridwar police said that the person in the viral video was identified as Dilip Baghel, a Hindu man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh. They stated that two YouTubers had allegedly given Baghel money and intoxicants.
A photo of Congress leader Jaivardhan Singh, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Raghogarh, Madhya Pradesh and son of former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, in torn clothes went viral on social media.
The photo was being shared to claim that party workers tore Singh's clothes after reports of controversy surrounding ticket distribution emerged.
The claim is false. The photo dates back to 2021, when Madhya Pradesh Congress had protested against inflation and Singh's clothes were torn during a clash with the police.
The video shows people throwing toys for Turkish children during a match between Besiktas and Antalyaspor at Vodafone Park.
A video showing a man wearing the Australian cricket team's jersey and raising "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" slogans went viral on social media, with the claim that it shows an Australian player raising the slogans during the ongoing 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.
The video, however, is not related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. It shows the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) attacking the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near Khartoum International Airport in Sudan.
