WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding the CJP, PM Modi, and ‘Khan Sir'

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From claims surrounding the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 6 June to a statement about gold allegedly made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid his austerity appeal, here are the top five pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
During the CJP's first protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, an image showing a large crowd was widely shared on social media.
Those sharing it claimed that the image was an AI-generated one, which was created to falsely show a larger number of people in attendance.
However, the claim is false, as the image is real, not an AI-generated one. It was taken by The Hindu's Shashi Shekhar Kashyap.
You can read our fact-check here.
A graphic, bearing the logo of Navbharat Times, carrying a statement purportedly made by PM Modi is being widely shared on social media to claim that he asked women to sell their gold and deposit that money into their bank accounts.
Is it true?: No, the claim is false. The Press Information Bureau and Navbharat Times both issued clarifications, calling the statement and the graphic "fake."
You can read our fact-check here.
A video showing YouTuber and education Faisal Khan, better known as 'Khan Sir', talking about people dividing Hindus and Muslims is being shared on social media.
The clip was shared amid ongoing discussions and controversies regarding the 'teachers and TV anchors' debate and a shooting incident near Khan's coaching centre in Bihar.
However, the video dates back to 2021 and predates both controversies by five years.
Read our fact-check about this claim here.
A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) will help India get Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
One of the claims reads, ”Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has now openly declared that the Awami Action Committee will play a role in facilitating India's occupation of Azad Kashmir.“
But...?: No, the video has been altered and does not show authentic footage of Shah.
Read our fact-check here.
A video of an Indian man being beaten up by transgender sex workers in Thailand, is being shared on social media, claiming that the man is an Indian Army officers who was assaulted for refusing to pay for the workers' services.
However, the claim is false. The video in question dates back to January 2026 and shows a civilian Indian man being thrashed by sex workers in Thailand.
Read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)