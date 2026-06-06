Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Indian Army Officer Being Thrashed in Thailand

A video of an Indian man being beaten up by transgender sex workers in Phuket, Thailand, is being shared on social media.
The claim: Users sharing the video have claimed that the man is Lieutenant General Rajiv Kinar Sahni, the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (DG EME) in the Indian Army, who was assaulted after he refused to pay for the workers' services.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a Facebook post by Hindustan Times, which had shared screenshots of the video.
It noted that it was an incident of an "Indian man thrashed by trans women in Thailand after refusing to pay for 'service'."
The report identified the individual as one 52-year-old Raj Jasuja, who was beaten up on 27 December 2025 in Pattaya, after he allegedly refused to pay for sexual services.
The video was shared on social media on 3 January, which mentioned that Jasuja was hospitalised at Pattaya Memorial Hospital for treating the injuries he sustained during this incident.
Thai news outlet Thaiger also reported on the incident, mentioning that as per a witness, the man and the sex worker were "chasing and hitting each other before the situation escalated."
He told the publication that the trans sex worker called her friends and they attacked the Indian man as a group.
PIB clarifies: The Press Information Bureau's fact-checking wing clarified that the claim was fake, and that the video was an unrelated incident involving an Indian tourist in Thailand.
Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows DG EME Lieutenant General Rajiv Kinar Sahni being assaulted by sex workers in Thailand.
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