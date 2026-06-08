Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Class 9 Student at CJP Protest

Old, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Class 9 Student at CJP Protest

The video predates the Cockroach Janta Party's protest by three months, making the claim false.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from a CPI-led protest against the Israel-Iran war is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a young girl at the Cockroach Janta Party's protest on 6 June.</p></div>
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An old video from a CPI-led protest against the Israel-Iran war is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a young girl at the Cockroach Janta Party's protest on 6 June.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing a young girl being interviewed by a woman is being shared on social media, days after the Cockroach Janta Party protested at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The claim: The clip, in which the girl says that she has come to protest the "fight between Israel and America," is being shared to claim that that a student studying in Class 9 participated in CJP's protest.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false as the video dates back to March 2026 and is unrelated to the CJP's protest, which was held on 6 June.

Also ReadWebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Cockroach Janta Party, SRK & More

How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post shared by a page called 'PoliticalAdda01', which had shared the same clip on 6 March 2026.

  • Its Hindi caption, when translated, read "What did the child say about the Israel-Iran war? | Political Adda | CPIM," and was shared with the hashtags 'cpiprotest' and 'iranisraelwar'.

The post was shared three months before CJP's protest.

(Source: Instagram/Altered by The Quint)

This establishes that the video is old and was not taken during the CJP's recent protest.

  • We then looked for Political Adda's YouTube channel in order to get more context, and found that they had uploaded a longer version of this video.

  • Titled "Leftists who took to the streets against US-Israel have been exposed!," the video was uploaded on 5 March 2026.

  • At the 3:40-minute mark in this video, one can see the same girl being interviewed. She identifies herself as a student from a coaching centre, saying that the institute sent her and other students to Jantar Mantar to protest against the Iran-Israel war.

  • In the background, flags bearing the Communist Party of India's (CPI) symbols are clearly visible.

The video is from a CPI-led protest against the Israel-Iran war.

(Source: YouTube/Altered by The Quint)

A keyword search led us to the CPI's website, where a report confirmed that the CPI had held a protest against the "US–Israeli criminal axis and its imperialist war on Iran."

The CPI led a protest against the Israel-Iran war on 3 March 2026.

(Source: CPIML/Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: An old, unrelated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a young student at the CJP's protest in Delhi.

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Also ReadVideo of EAM Asking US To Hand Over Cockroach Janta Party Founder Is a Deepfake

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