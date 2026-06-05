WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Surrounding Abhishek Banerjee, IPL 2026 & More

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From a clipped video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee going viral to an AI-generated video of Virat Kohli crying after winning the IPL 2026 final doing the rounds, here are five of the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
A video of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee has been going viral on social media with the false claim that he threatened to enter the homes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in West Bengal and attack them.
However, the claim is misleading as the video has been cropped. In the original video, it is clear that Banerjee wasn't threatening BJP supporters.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video has been going viral on social media with the fake claim that transpersons in Thailand assaulted Faisal Naseer, who holds the post of Director General of Counter-Intelligence in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
But, the claim is false as the man who can be seen getting beaten in the video is not Faisal Naseer but a man of Indian origin.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video has been making the rounds on social media, falsely claiming to show former Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan commenting on Operation Sindoor at his retirement ceremony.
However, the video has been altered and does not show authentic footage of General Anil Chauhan.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video has been going viral on social media, falsely claiming to be a real video of Virat Kohli crying while lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trophy.
However, the claim is false since the video is AI-generated.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video is making the rounds on social media falsely claiming to show illegal Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal to go back to their home country following the new government taking charge.
However, the video shows a crowded train in Bangladesh and doesn't show Bangladeshi immigrants leaving West Bengal.
You can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)