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Is the Image Showing a Large Crowd at CJP’s Protest AI-Generated? No, It’s Real!

The photo was taken by The Hindu's photographer, Shashi Shekhar Kashyap.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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A photo, taken at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest held at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on 6 June is being widely shared on social media, where some users have claimed that the image is an AI-generated one.

  • The claim is being shared to insinuate that the image was created to show a large crowd when there was low turnout at the protest.

At the time of writing this report, this post by X user 'SanviSharm49500' had gathered over 1.5 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the photo is a real one taken during the protest.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the image led us to The Hindu's coverage of the CJP's protest.

  • On scrolling through the article, we found that the same image had been published in the part where the article discussed Ladakhi activist Sonam Wangchuk joining the protest.

  • The image was credited to one Shashi Shekhar Kashyap.

  • The same image was also published by the Frontline magazine's website, in an article about the CJP.

  • A quick search for the photographer mentioned led us to an X post by The Hindu, reshared by Kashyap's account.

Not AI: To confirm that it was an authentic one, we ran the image through two AI content detectors.

  • Hive Moderation's tool gave the image a zero percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one, noting that it was human-made.

Similarly, SightEngine, too, gave the image a one percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one, confirming that The Hindu had not used AI to create any part of the image.

Conclusion: A real photo from the CJP's protest is being shared with the false claim that it shows an AI-generated image of a crowd.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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