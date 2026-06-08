Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Unrelated Video Shared as Recent Footage From the CJP Protest

Old Unrelated Video Shared as Recent Footage From the CJP Protest

We found out that the video dates back to February 2026.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show&nbsp;members of the Cockroach Janta Party kicking out 'Godi media' at the&nbsp;Jantar Mantar protest.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show members of the Cockroach Janta Party kicking out 'Godi media' at the Jantar Mantar protest. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show members of the Cockroach Janta Party kicking out 'Godi media', a term used to describe media outlets that support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

  • The video goes viral amid the protest held by the CJP in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on 6 June.

  • One such post sharing the video captions, "Cockroaches KICKOUT Modi's Slave-Media. (sic)"

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows footage from an unrelated protest in February 2026.

Also ReadUnrelated Video Falsely Shared as Indian Army Officer Being Thrashed in Thailand

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens.

  • We found an X account, shaligmishra, that shared the same video on 12 February 2026, months before the CJP protest.

  • The caption of the post states that the reporter in the video, Shambhu Kumar Singh, from National Dastak, is seen using highly abusive and derogatory language against the Brahmin community.

The post from 12 February, 2026. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We went to the official account of National Dastak and found a longer version of the video posted on 12 February 2026.

  • The video's caption said, "Brahmins came out in support of UGC. UGC opponents were chased away." (translated from Hindi).

  • The video was shared four months before CJP was formed.

The post by National Dastak.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows an unrelated protest and has no relation to the recent CJP protest.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as One of Class 9 Student at CJP Protest

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