Video of K Annamalai Calling Rajinikanth His ‘Guru’ Shared With Misleading Claim

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Amid the news of former Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President K Annamalai quitting the BJP and expecting to launch a new political movement, a video of him speaking about meeting actor Rajinikanth has been going viral on the internet.
The video is being shared, claiming that the meeting between the two is related to the recent announcements.
One such post sharing the video captions, 'RAJINIKANTH - ANNAMALAI. Finnally We Realised it Was Not Normal Meets'.
(Archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no relation to the recent events following Annamalai's resignation.
How did we find out?: We went to the official account of IBC News and found out that the original video was uploaded on .
The video was posted months before Annamalai announced his resignation from the BJP, and the news was announced regarding a new political movement.
What does he say in the video?: In the video, Annamalai states that he considers Rajinikanth to be his guru and that they meet once a month or in two months and to not relate this to politics.
Conclusion: The video has no relation to the recent news about K Annamalai reportedly being expected to start a new political movement.
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