Video of K Annamalai Calling Rajinikanth His ‘Guru’ Shared With Misleading Claim

"I meet Rajini Sir regularly, once a month, or once in two months. I don't post that on social media.I don't see him as a movie star, I see him more as someone I have a deep-rooted friendship with based on spirituality. And yes, I met him also recently. So you're making this meeting between friends a big deal. He's always been a sort of leader to me. That's how I see him. I see him as a guru. So I kindly request not to drag him into the political stage and make it a big deal of "oh he met him, he met him".

K Annamalai