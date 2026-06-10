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AI-Altered Video of Amit Shah Stating JAAC Will Help India Get PoK Goes Viral

We found out that the audio in the video has been altered.

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) will help India get Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

  • One of the claims reads, ”Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has now openly declared that the Awami Action Committee will play a role in facilitating India's occupation of Azad Kashmir.“

  • This video is viral amid the ban on JAAC by the Government of Azad Kashmir under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video has been altered and does not show authentic footage of Shah.

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How did we find out?: We ran a keyword search and did not find any credible reports or videos of Amit Shah stating that JAAC will help India get PoK.

  • We conducted a reverse image search and found the original interview of Amit Shah at the India Today Conclave 2024.

  • In the video, at around the 33:26 mark, Amit Shah is heard making the statement, 'Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of India. The Muslims there are ours, and the Hindus there are also ours.'

  • However, the rest of the statement in the viral claim, where Amit Shah is talking about JAAC, is not present in the original video.

  • We ran the video through Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a deepfake detection tool, which identified the section in the audio where Shah talks about JAAC as likely to be a deepfake.

Conclusion: The video has been altered and does not show authentic footage of Amit Shah.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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