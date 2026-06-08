Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Video of Women Being Forced To Shave Their Heads Shared With False Claim

Video of Women Being Forced To Shave Their Heads Shared With False Claim

We found out that the video dates back to March 2026 and has been shared with a misleading claim.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show girls in Bangladesh being forced to shave their heads.&nbsp;</p></div>
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A video has been going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show girls in Bangladesh being forced to shave their heads. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video has been making the rounds on social media, claiming to show girls in Bangladesh being forced to shave their heads due to the fear that their appearance could cause 'sexual temptation'.

What does the video show?: The 17-second clip shows a man forcefully cutting the hair of two girls who have been tied to a tree.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video shows girls being forced to cut their hair on allegations of theft.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a news report sharing the same visuals.

The article by Poribortoner Dak, a news outlet, reported that three women were tied up, tortured, and their was hair cut off on charges of stealing a gold chain in Rupganj, Bangladesh.

A news report on the incident. 

(Source: Poribortoner Dak/Screenshot)

Based on the report, we did a keyword search and found a video posted by ATN Bangla News on 3 March 2026 sharing the same visuals. The video captions, 'Three women tied up and their hair cut off in Rupganj on charges of theft'.

The video posted by ATN Bangla News. 

(Source: Youtube/Screenshot)

Claim debunked: Shohanur Rahman, a Bangladeshi fact-checker, debunked the viral claim on X, stating that the women had their hair shaved and were tortured over a theft allegation.

The claim was debunked by Bangladeshi fact-checker Shohanur Rahman. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video shows women being tortured on charges of theft in Rupganj, Bangladesh.

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(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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