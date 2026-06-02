This Clip of Virat Kohli Crying While Lifting IPL 2026 Trophy Is AI-Generated

A video has been going viral on social media, claiming to be a real video of Virat Kohli crying while lifting the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 trophy.

What did the post say?: The post by X user 'Arpitayadavv' featured the video with the caption, "Virat Kohli started crying after winning the trophy."

In the video, Kohli can be seen hugging his wife Anushka Sharma, as well.