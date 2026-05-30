Abhishek Banerjee Attacked During Sonarpur Visit, Escorted By Police

As reported by Deccan Herald, Banerjee was seen wearing a police helmet and his shirt was visibly tattered as he was escorted out. He alleged that the attack was orchestrated and stated, "Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families." He further accused the BJP of sponsoring the attack and questioned the state of democracy in the region.