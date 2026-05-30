Abhishek Banerjee Attacked During Sonarpur Visit, Escorted By Police

On 30 May 2026, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during his visit to Sonarpur in West Bengal. He was in the area to meet families affected by post-poll violence when stones, eggs, and shoes were thrown at him. Banerjee was physically roughed up, his shirt was torn, and he had to be escorted out by police while wearing a helmet for protection. Slogans were shouted at him, and he was called derogatory names by the crowd.
According to Hindustan Times, Banerjee had gone to meet the family of a TMC worker who was allegedly killed in post-poll clashes. During his visit, he was attacked by individuals identified as BJP workers, who also shouted "chor chor" (thief) slogans. Banerjee stated that the attack was pre-planned and expressed concern over the absence of police in the area at the time of the incident.
As reported by Deccan Herald, Banerjee was seen wearing a police helmet and his shirt was visibly tattered as he was escorted out. He alleged that the attack was orchestrated and stated, "Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families." He further accused the BJP of sponsoring the attack and questioned the state of democracy in the region.
As highlighted by Siasat, the attackers not only hurled objects at Banerjee but also called him "Bangladeshi" and continued to shout slogans. The police confirmed that Banerjee was roughed up by unidentified individuals and that he required police protection to exit the area safely. The incident occurred while Banerjee was meeting the family of a deceased victim of post-poll violence.
As noted in an article by Amar Ujala, Banerjee reiterated his claim that the attack was politically motivated and stated that such incidents would not deter him. He maintained that the police presence was lacking and that the attack was an example of the current state of democracy. The report also confirmed that Banerjee was physically assaulted and faced strong opposition from local residents during his visit.
Further details indicated that Banerjee was escorted out of Sonarpur by police after the attack, with his shirt torn and helmet on. The incident has drawn attention to the ongoing tensions in West Bengal following the elections, with both political and security implications being discussed.
"Look what they have done to me. This was pre-planned. There is no police in the area. They want to kill me. I will not leave this place till the local police send their force and offer protection to the victims' families," Banerjee said during the incident.
In addition, Banerjee is facing a separate investigation, having been summoned by the CID in connection with a forged signature probe. This development adds to the political challenges he is currently encountering in West Bengal.
Local police have not yet confirmed the identities of all individuals involved in the attack, but coverage revealed that the situation remains tense in Sonarpur, with security measures being reviewed for future visits by political leaders.
Banerjee has stated that he will not be intimidated by such attacks and will continue to visit affected families as developments unfold.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.