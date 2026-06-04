Clipped Video of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Shared as Threat To BJP Supporters

A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee has been going viral on social media with the claim that he threatened to enter the homes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters in West Bengal and attack them.

What did the post say?: The video was uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) on 30 May by a user named 'gourabsays' with the caption, "Remember that famous threat of ur master (sic) Abhishek Banerjee (The Kingpin of infamous Diamond Harbour Model) on - How he will 'kill & murder BJP supporters, leaders by entering their houses'!! Today Karma showed him Mirror."