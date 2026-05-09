Video From Mumbai Falsely Shared as One of TMC Worker Being Attacked in WB

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A video of a man kicking and stomping on another person lying on the side of the road is being shared on social media, where users are sharing it as a video from West Bengal.
The claim: The clip is being shared which claims, "TMC workers face brutal assaults, allegedly by BJP-backed mobs."
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on some frames from the video led us to two Instagram posts, shared on 15 and 16 April, which said that it showed visuals from Versova in
This post by user 'salmankasmani14' said that one Mohammad Zaid Sheikh was attacked by three or four people who arrived by autorickshaw.
A keyword search led us to another Instagram post, by 'maharashtranews9', which followed up on the incident.
The reporter, Nagesh Kalasgaunde, referred to the viral video, saying that he spoke to Zaid's family, who said that the police was supporting them and conducting in investigation.
The victim's father added that four or five people had attacked his son, who were tipped of by another man,
Zaid's wife said that the Versova police had arrested a few people after conducting an investigating, during which bystanders said that he had been assaulted for 30-45 minutes by a large group of people.
She told the reporter that a man named Akash, who had previously attacked Zaid in the past, had instigated this attack as well. She wished for Akash's arrest as she feared for her family's safety.
The Quint has reached out to the page for more information and will update this report as and when it is received.
Conclusion: A video from Mumbai is being shared to falsely claim that it shows a TMC worker being attacked in West Bengal after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the elections.
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