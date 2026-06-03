Does This Video Show Pakistan ISI's Faisal Naseer Being Beaten in Thailand? No!

A video has been going viral on social media with the claim that transpersons in Thailand assaulted Faisal Naseer, who holds the post of Director General of Counter-Intelligence in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The video was uploaded on Facebook on 1 June by a user named 'The Limba Brief' with the caption, "How did Pakistan’s feared DG ISI Counter-Intelligence chief, Major General Faisal Naseer (aka Dirty Harry), become an absolute global laughingstock overnight?"
How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search of the video's keyframes via Google Lens led us to the same video uploaded on social media in January 2026 by multiple users.
The captions in those videos claimed that the man being beaten is an Indian tourist named Raj Jasuja.
You can view other social media posts identifying Raj Jasuja as the man being beaten here and here.
A Google search with keywords 'Raj Jasuja Indian tourist beaten Thailand' led us to several news reports on the incident from January.
"An Indian tourist was assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s Pattaya after he allegedly refused to pay for sexual services, according to a local media report. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of 27 December, was captured on camera, and the videos are now circulating online," stated this report by Hindustan Times.
A link provided in the Hindustan Times report led us to the original report of this incident published by Thailand-based outlet Thaiger on 29 December 2025, which confirmed that the man in the video is an Indian national named Raj Jasuja.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)