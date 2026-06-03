Does This Video Show Pakistan ISI's Faisal Naseer Being Beaten in Thailand? No!

A video has been going viral on social media with the claim that transpersons in Thailand assaulted Faisal Naseer, who holds the post of Director General of Counter-Intelligence in Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The video was uploaded on Facebook on 1 June by a user named 'The Limba Brief' with the caption, "How did Pakistan’s feared DG ISI Counter-Intelligence chief, Major General Faisal Naseer (aka Dirty Harry), become an absolute global laughingstock overnight?"