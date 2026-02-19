Does This Video Show Indian & Pakistan Fans Fighting in Sri Lanka? No, It’s AI!

Discrepancies in the viral video: We noticed multiple anomalies in the viral clip, which raised questions about its authenticity.

The back of the t-shirt worn by a Pakistani fan appeared to be garbled and made no sense.

The Pakistani jersey seen in the viral video carried the wrong logo and did not match with the official team jersey.

Towards the middle of the video, text on a person appears and disappears in the next instant. All these findings indicated towards the possibility of the viral clip being an AI-generated one.

