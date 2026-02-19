Does This Video Show Indian & Pakistan Fans Fighting in Sri Lanka? No, It’s AI!

advertisement
What have users said?: Those sharing the clip have captioned it saying, "India Pakistan supporters fight with each other in Columbia SriLanka #cricket #pakvsindia #pakvsind #funny #trendingreel #viralreelsシ #trendingreelsvideo #shortsvideos (sic)."
What's the truth?: The video has actually been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real visuals.
Discrepancies in the viral video: We noticed multiple anomalies in the viral clip, which raised questions about its authenticity.
The back of the t-shirt worn by a Pakistani fan appeared to be garbled and made no sense.
The Pakistani jersey seen in the viral video carried the wrong logo and did not match with the official team jersey.
Towards the middle of the video, text on a person appears and disappears in the next instant. All these findings indicated towards the possibility of the viral clip being an AI-generated one.
The text on the person's jersey appeared to be garbled.
The jersey carried the wrong logo.
The text on the person's (in the back) appears and disappears in the next instant.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the video through two AI detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'DeepFake-O-Meter' to further verify its authenticity.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of the viral clip being an AI-generated one.
Six detectors of the second tool gave conclusively results showing that the video was indeed an AI one.
The first tool showed over 99 percent probability of this video being an AI-generated one.
Six detectors of this tool showed conclusive results that the video was an AI one.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral video does not show real visuals and has been generated using AI tools.
