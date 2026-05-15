WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Assembly Polls, Indira Gandhi and More

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After the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, social media users shared visuals of violence and protests, claiming to show the aftermath of the polls in both states. We also saw other misinformation surrounding former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and West Bengal's newly elected Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Read our fact-checks on the most viral pieces of misinformation we debunked this week.
An image of a purported newspaper clipping of English-language daily The Hindu from 6 June 1967 is going viral on the internet with the claim that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had appealed to citizens to stop buying gold in 1967.
Among those sharing this purported clipping were news outlet Times Now, various leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
However, the newspaper clipping being circulated as proof is digitally altered. The Hindu has officially clarified that the viral front page is fake and does not belong to their historical archives.
Read our detailed fact-check here.
A video of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is being shared on the internet with a claim that it purportedly shows him targeting former CM Mamata Banerjee and saying that his party will work only for Hindus.
Is it true?: The video has been manipulated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and does not show real remarks made by Adhikari.
You can read our fact-check here.
A video of several people spray painting over Hindi texts on signboards is being circulated on the internet as recent visuals from Tamil Nadu following the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, claiming that it shows anti-Hindi language protests in the state.
Hwowver, we were able to trace the video back to at least March 2026, which predates the formation of the new government in Tamil Nadu under Vijay's leadership. This meant that the viral claim was misleading.
Read our fact-check here.
A video showing arson and chaos on a street is going viral on social media. The clip is being shared as footage of the aftermath of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Election results, claiming to show post-poll violence in the state.
Is it true?: No. The viral video has been on the internet since April of this year. It has nothing to do with the West Bengal election results, which was declared on 4 May.
Read our fact-check here.
But...?: The video dates back to March of this year, when a woman named Sameena Shaikh and her daughter were assaulted in Maharashtra's Nashik. This made the viral claim false.
Read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)