WebQoof Recap: From Haldiram's Controversy to Karauli Violence

From misinformation surrounding popular Indian snacks brand Haldiram's to karauli violence.
From misinformation claiming that "Urdu" written on Haldiram's packet is a "conspiracy" to old and unrelated videos shared as visuals showing the violence in Rajasthan's Karauli where communal clashes broke out on 2 April, here's a round-up of all the misinformation that was shared this week.
Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke made a bizarre claim saying that there is a “conspiracy” behind Haldiram’s writing the ingredients of one of its products (also consumed by people fasting during Navratri) in "Urdu".
A video of the channel's reporter barging inside an outlet in Delhi-NCR and questioning a staff who responds to her allegations is shared widely online.
However, it's a standard practice followed by all companies that export to the west Asian countries. Further, the ingredients on the package were not only mentioned in Arabic, and not "Urdu", but also in English.
A video of a group of people climbing atop the entrance of a mosque and waving saffron flags and raising “Jai Shri Ram” slogans is shared on social media with a claim that it is from Rajasthan’s Karauli.
Communal clashes had broke out in Karauli on 2 April, when a bike rally taken out on the occasion of the Hindu New Year was met with stone-pelting as it passed through a market lane.
A viral photo showing a New York Times' article on the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) rally in Gujarat claims that the gathering set a world record of the highest number of people with nearly 25 crore.
Kejriwal had led a roadshow in Ahmedabad along with newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
However, we found that the screenshot is fake and no such story was published by the publication.
A video showing an altercation between two groups has gone viral with a claim that it shows a recent communal clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli.
A voice-over in the video goes on to say that people from the Muslim community pelted stones at the rally organised by Hindus and the police favoured Muslims instead of preventing them from pelting stones.
However, we found that the video, which dates back to 2016, was from Punjab's Phagwara.
The video showed communal clash between activists from the Shiv Sena and members of the Muslim community in Phagwara over disruption of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.
A video which shows a man attacking some people with an iron rod is being shared on social media with a communal claim stating that a Muslim man "attacked women from the Hindu community" in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur after they refused to throw garbage.
The video was shared with a communal angle.
However, we found that the claim is false. The video is from January 2022 and both – the accused and the victim – belong to the Muslim community.
The Quint accessed the FIR copy which showed the complainant's name as Nasreen Begum while the accused as Salman, Anjum, Taswur Penter, Tamanna, and Ayesha.
