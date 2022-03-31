Scripted Clip of Tailor Inappropriately Touching Woman Viral With Communal Spin

A video which shows a woman entering a shop and later leaving for being touched inappropriately by the tailor is being shared with a claim that a female police personnel disguised as a customer wearing a burqa arrested him after he tried to make sexual advances on her too while taking measurements.

The claim warns Hindu women not to enter shops run by Muslim men, as they have a "bad mentality".

The claim comes at a time when several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and pro-Hindutva groups namely the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded that no Muslim traders be allotted any shops during the five-day Kote Marikamba Jatra festival held in Karnataka that began on 22 March. Another Hindutva group, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has called for a boycott of halal meat products during Ugadi celebrations in the state.