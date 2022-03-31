Scripted Clip of Tailor Inappropriately Touching Woman Viral With Communal Spin

The scripted video is being shared with a false communal spin.
A video which shows a woman entering a shop and later leaving for being touched inappropriately by the tailor is being shared with a claim that a female police personnel disguised as a customer wearing a burqa arrested him after he tried to make sexual advances on her too while taking measurements.
The claim warns Hindu women not to enter shops run by Muslim men, as they have a "bad mentality".
The claim comes at a time when several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and pro-Hindutva groups namely the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded that no Muslim traders be allotted any shops during the five-day Kote Marikamba Jatra festival held in Karnataka that began on 22 March. Another Hindutva group, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has called for a boycott of halal meat products during Ugadi celebrations in the state.
However, we found that the video is a scripted one meant for "awareness" purposes only.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim in Hindi that reads, "हिन्दू बहिन बेटियों से निवेदन हैं कि मुस्लिमो की दुकान पर न जाये ये गलत मानसिकता के लोग है इनकी गन्दी सोच हैं. इनसे कपड़े व मेहदी और हेयर कटिंग न करवाये."
(Translation: Hindu sisters and daughters are requested not to go to the shops of Muslims, they are people of bad mentality. Do not buy clothes from them or apply mehendi or go to hair salons run by them.)
An archive of the post can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
With the help of InVid WeVerify Google Chrome extension, we extracted several keyframes from the video and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search led us to the same video on YouTube on a channel named "3rd Eye".
The video was posted on 12 March and the title read, 'Fitting Master Social Awareness Video By 3rd Eye | Ideas Factory.' It has over three million views.
It mentioned it is an "awareness video".
Clearly, an awareness video is being shared on social media giving a false communal spin.
SCRIPTED VIDEOS SHARED WITH COMMUNAL SPIN DEBUNKED
The Quint's WebQoof team has earlier debunked several such scripted videos that were shared with communal claims.
A video that showed a man stealing a woman's scooty by offering her help to fix the two-wheeler was shared with a communal claim that he is a Muslim. The video was actually a scripted one.
Another scripted video was shared with the claim that it shows a minor Hindu girl trying to elope with a Muslim man, alluding to the incident as 'love jihad', term which has been popularised by Hindu right wing groups.
A third scripted video, which showed a group of girls and boys celebrating, had gone viral with a communal claim that Muslim men would spike the birthday cake and record objectionable videos of the girls, forcing them to convert later to Islam.
We also debunked a video that falsely claimed that Muslim men disguised as jewellery cleaners had robbed a couple after making them fall unconscious.
